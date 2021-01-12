Daniel Lanois | The First Cut

Did you know?

- The first record Daniel bought was Wipe Out by The Surfari's.

- Daniel's life was changed when he saw Sly & The Family Stone performing down the hill from his mom's house.

- Daniel's currently thinking about making an instrumental piano album.

If you answered NO to any of these questions, then you've got a lot to learn from this episode of The First Cut!

WFPK is proud to present The First Cut, a new interview series featuring conversation with some of the most talented singer/songwriters recording today. We’ve asked our guests about some firsts in their lives. Same set of questions, totally different answers. Catch new episodes on the WFPK Youtube channel every Tuesday and Thursday and make sure you subscribe so you don’t miss a thing!

Check out some of the songs Daniel mentions in The First Cut.

https://open.spotify.com/playlist/7IqMhewKPMSIOC34oJCb7i?si=dAsPo1wjRD-rZWtZLxt3uw