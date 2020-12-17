© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Laura Veirs | The First Cut

By Tyler Franklin
Published December 17, 2020 at 1:00 PM EST
- Laura writes HUNDREDS of songs for each of her albums before narrowing it down to the final track list.
- Laura's latest single "Burn Too Bright" was written about Richard Swift, a songwriter who "seemed to burn too bright for this world."
- Laura's first album was Michael Jackson's "Thriller," and of course she learned to do the dance too.

If you answered NO to any of these questions, then you've got a lot to learn from this episode of The First Cut!

WFPK is proud to present The First Cut, a new interview series featuring conversation with some of the most talented singer/songwriters recording today. We’ve asked our guests about some firsts in their lives. Same set of questions, totally different answers. Catch new episodes on the WFPK Youtube channel every Tuesday and Thursday and make sure you subscribe so you don’t miss a thing!

