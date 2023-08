Performing has always felt natural to Natalie Ballenger.

"When I was little I used to dress up and dance around the living room, putting on shows for my parents, whether they liked it or not," she says.

The 17-year-old from Santa Cruz, Calif., wants to make a career out of performing. "It lets extroverts like myself do what we do best," she says.

She sings "Miranda" by Richard Hageman.

