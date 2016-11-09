Kentucky Turned A Deeper Shade Of Red On Election Day. See Just How Much.

Kentucky turned a deeper shade of red on Election Day.

Not only did the GOP lay claim to sweeping victories in state races and gain control of the House, an overwhelming majority of voters cast ballots for Republican Donald Trump.

Though the majority of state voters -- 51 percent -- are registered with the Democratic party, Trump snared 62 percent of the popular vote in the commonwealth.

Two of the state's two most populated counties, longtime Democratic strongholds Jefferson and Fayette, went for Clinton.

Franklin and Elliot counties went for Obama in 2012, but the majority of the voters there went for Trump this year.

The remaining 116 counties in Kentucky voted the Republican candidate in 2016, just as they had in 2012.

Voter turnout was on par with previous elections, with 59 percent of registered voters casting ballots. Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes had forecast a 60 percent turnout.