With Election On Horizon, Clinton Still Favorite Among Kentucky Campaign Donors

Hillary Clinton continues to beat out Donald Trump when it comes to raising cash from Kentuckians.

The Democratic candidate for president raised roughly $167,000 in the Bluegrass State in August, according to data released this week from the Federal Election Commission. Trump reported receiving just more than $128,000.

Clinton also outpaced Trump in the number of individual contributions: 2,556 to 805.

The latest figures represent a slowdown for Trump, who surged statewide in recent months. He reported his best haul ever in July -- $359,625 -- more than 2 ½ times the amount raised that month by Clinton. Despite the summertime spike, the Republican businessman still trails the former Secretary of State.

From 2014 until the end of August, Clinton has raised $1.09 million from Kentucky residents through 11,444 donations.

Trump received nearly $726,000 via 4,619 contributions.

The Republican previously boasted of funding his own campaign and had meager campaign hauls throughout late 2015 and the first half of this year.

Clinton’s campaign coffer has ballooned on the backs of relatively modest gifts. Last month, she garnered 2,414 contributions of $200 or less, about 94 percent of her total tally. For his part, Trump reported 654 of these same-sized contributions.

Both candidates brought in roughly the same number of individual donations of $1,000 or more in August.

The nominees are gearing up for a much-anticipated Monday night debate, the first time they’ll go head to head. Polls show the race has narrowed as of late, though Clinton retains an advantage. (See NPR’s battleground map)

