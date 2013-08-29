Stumbo Calls for Investigation of Rep. John Arnold, Could Lead to Censure or Expulsion

Kentucky House Speaker Greg Stumbo has filed a petition that would allow the House to investigate the allegations of sexual misconduct against Democratic Representative John Arnold, D-Sturgis.

State lawmakers could then vote to censure or expel the Western Kentucky lawmaker.

In addition to the petition, the House Committee on Committees is sending Arnold a letter saying that he will be suspended as chairman of the Budget Review Subcommittee on General Government, Finance and Public Protection.

According to Stumbo's office, Democratic and Republican House leaders agreed with the decision along with Gov. Steve Beshear.

Arnold could not immediately be reached for comment.

Stumbo, D-Prestonsburg, plans to appoint an investigative committee on Friday consisting of eight House members. That committee will have the power to summon Arnold to answer any charges against him and present a report to the 100-member House.

Any action against Arnold could be taken during the next legislative session in January, when lawmakers are back in Frankfort.

The legislative investigation would join an ongoing inquiry by the Legislative Research Commission.

Stumbo saidthe allegations of harassment and assault leveled against Arnold by longtime Legislative Research Commission staffers have become a distraction in the Capitol and the integrity of the House needs to be above reproach.

"I wish none of this had to occur, but I am committed to seeing it resolved in a way that is swift, fair and transparent," he said in a statement.

The staffers who have made the allegations against Arnold have also said LRC supervisors and House Democratic leaders did not respond adequately to their initial complaints that Arnold inappropriately touched them and made lewd comments.

Since first reported by WFPL and the Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting, Stumbo has issued multiple statements saying his office and the LRC handled the situation properly, though it has not been resolved.

The petition comes a day after Republican Senate President Robert Stivers called for a meeting of legislative leaders to discuss the LRC probe, which Stumbo declined to participate in. In a statement Thursday, Stumbo said he did not object to the meeting, which is scheduled for Sept. 4, as long as it protects the two staffers.