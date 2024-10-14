© 2024 Louisville Public Media

Requiem for a Scream

Louisville Public Media | By WUOL
Published October 14, 2024 at 3:21 PM EDT

Get comfortable and tune in...if you dare! Daniel Gilliam presents "Requiem for a Scream" with bone-chilling music from John Carpenter's "Halloween," Michael Abel's score for Jordan Peele's "Us," and selections from "Hocus Pocus," "Beetlejuice," and "The Shining." You won't be able to escape the grip of death in Franz Liszt's "Totentanz" or the mystery of Alexander Scriabin's "Black Mass" sonata. It's gonna be fun! And terrifying.

Listen on Halloween night at 10pm on your radio, smart speaker, smart phone, or... in your coffin.
