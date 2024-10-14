Get comfortable and tune in...if you dare! Daniel Gilliam presents "Requiem for a Scream" with bone-chilling music from John Carpenter's "Halloween," Michael Abel's score for Jordan Peele's "Us," and selections from "Hocus Pocus," "Beetlejuice," and "The Shining." You won't be able to escape the grip of death in Franz Liszt's "Totentanz" or the mystery of Alexander Scriabin's "Black Mass" sonata. It's gonna be fun! And terrifying.

Listen on Halloween night at 10pm on your radio, smart speaker, smart phone, or... in your coffin.