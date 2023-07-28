© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical
Classical

Behind the Playlist with Composer Paola Prestini

Louisville Public Media | By Colleen Phelps
Published July 28, 2023 at 12:01 PM EDT
Caroline Tompkins
/

Paola Prestini's newly recorded opera Edward Tulane is a charming story about a porcelain rabbit who begins his journey with a little bit of hubris. There’s something about the visible physical fragility that we were all reminded of over the last few years that hits incredibly close to home in the work.

In this look Behind the Playlist, Prestini describes what makes a "grand" opera, as well as how to make that grandeur an intimate experience for all ages.

Classical
Colleen Phelps
Colleen is the Music Director and host for LPM Classical. Email Colleen at cphelps@lpm.org.
See stories by Colleen Phelps

Can we count on your support?

Louisville Public Media depends on donations from members – readers like you – for the majority of our funding. You can help make the next story possible with a donation of $10 or $20. We'll put your gift to work providing news and music for our diverse community.