Behind the Playlist with Composer Paola Prestini

Paola Prestini's newly recorded opera Edward Tulane is a charming story about a porcelain rabbit who begins his journey with a little bit of hubris. There’s something about the visible physical fragility that we were all reminded of over the last few years that hits incredibly close to home in the work.

In this look Behind the Playlist, Prestini describes what makes a "grand" opera, as well as how to make that grandeur an intimate experience for all ages.