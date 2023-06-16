© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical
Classical

Louisville Orchestra Broadcasts

Louisville Public Media
Published June 16, 2023 at 4:15 PM EDT
Louisville Orchestra's Teddy Abrams conducting in the background, and Evan Vicic's viola and music in the foreground
O'Neil Arnold
/
https://louisvilleorchestra.org/photo-gallery/
Louisville Orchestra

90.5 WUOL is proud to present the Louisville Orchestra on the radio and online, Sundays at 7pm, and hosted by Daniel Gilliam. The concert schedule is below (with links to the program from the concert):

June 25: Tessa Lark plays Wynton Marsalis' Violin Concerto, Igor Stravinsky's Symphony in Three Movements, and three works from inaugural Creators Corps composers Lisa Bielawa, TJ Cole, and Tyler Taylor

July 2: Teddy Talks Schumann (Robert Schumann: Symphony No. 4)

July 9: Ruth Reinhardt, guest conductor; Thomas Adès' In Seven Days played by Timo Andres and Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky Symphony No. 4

July 16: Bielawa Send the Carriage Through (LO Commission); Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Concerto No. 5 with Jonathan Biss and Symphony No. 5

July 23: Maurice Ravel and Richard Strauss, with Jon Gustely, principal horn and guest conductor Alasdair Neale

July 30 - August 20: TBA

(Please note: all content is subject to change and these broadcasts are presented once, and not available on-demand)

Tags
Classical louisville orchestra
Related Content

Can we count on your support?

Louisville Public Media depends on donations from members – readers like you – for the majority of our funding. You can help make the next story possible with a donation of $10 or $20. We'll put your gift to work providing news and music for our diverse community.