Louisville Orchestra Broadcasts

90.5 WUOL is proud to present the Louisville Orchestra on the radio and online, Sundays at 7pm, and hosted by Daniel Gilliam. The concert schedule is below (with links to the program from the concert):

June 25: Tessa Lark plays Wynton Marsalis' Violin Concerto, Igor Stravinsky's Symphony in Three Movements, and three works from inaugural Creators Corps composers Lisa Bielawa, TJ Cole, and Tyler Taylor

July 2: Teddy Talks Schumann (Robert Schumann: Symphony No. 4)

July 9: Ruth Reinhardt, guest conductor; Thomas Adès' In Seven Days played by Timo Andres and Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky Symphony No. 4

July 16: Bielawa Send the Carriage Through (LO Commission); Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Concerto No. 5 with Jonathan Biss and Symphony No. 5

July 23: Maurice Ravel and Richard Strauss, with Jon Gustely, principal horn and guest conductor Alasdair Neale

July 30 - August 20: TBA

(Please note: all content is subject to change and these broadcasts are presented once, and not available on-demand)

