Alasdair Neale guest conducts the LO in Ravel and Strauss

Maurice Ravel's colorful "Mother Goose" ballet suite and his homage to Schubert and the Viennese waltz, along with Richard Strauss' suite from Der Rosenkavalier, are on the Louisville Orchestra's concerts this weekend. Jon Gustely plays the first horn concerto of Strauss, and Alasdair Neale guest conducts the Louisville Orchestra.

Neale talks to WUOL's Daniel Gilliam about this time in history when the orchestra begins to become more colorful and virtuosic.