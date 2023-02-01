© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Classical

Alasdair Neale guest conducts the LO in Ravel and Strauss

Louisville Public Media
Published February 1, 2023 at 5:11 PM EST
Orchestra conductor Alasdair Neale
Eisaku Tokuyama
/
Alasdair Neale website
Alasdair Neale

Maurice Ravel's colorful "Mother Goose" ballet suite and his homage to Schubert and the Viennese waltz, along with Richard Strauss' suite from Der Rosenkavalier, are on the Louisville Orchestra's concerts this weekend. Jon Gustely plays the first horn concerto of Strauss, and Alasdair Neale guest conducts the Louisville Orchestra.

Neale talks to WUOL's Daniel Gilliam about this time in history when the orchestra begins to become more colorful and virtuosic.

Tags
Classical louisville orchestra
Related Content