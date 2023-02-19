© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Win tickets for Journeys of Faith

Published February 19, 2023 at 1:53 PM EST
You could win a pair of tickets to The Louisville Orchestra Festival of American Music 1: Journeys of Faith at the Kentucky Center on Saturday, March 4.

The festival this year carries the title “Journeys of Faith”. The LO will explore the music of Jewish composers Leonard Bernstein and Olga Neuwirth and an important work by Joel Thompson based on the words of African-American writer James Baldwin. American music will welcome two brand new compositions to its ranks from our Creators Corps members, TJ Cole and Tyler Taylor.

