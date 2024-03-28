© 2024 Louisville Public Media

WFPK Song of the Day: Pokey LaFarge "One You, One Me"

Louisville Public Media | By John Timmons
Published March 28, 2024 at 6:26 AM EDT
Pokey LaFarge to drop new album before headlining WFPK's Waterfront Wednesday in May!

We’re excited that longtime WFPK favorite Pokey LaFarge is returning to Louisville to headline WFPK’s Waterfront Wednesday on May 29! And more great news –prior to his visit, Pokey will be releasing his new album, Rhumba Country, on May 10 on New West Records.

He recently shared the new single “One You, One Me”, which he describes as a “summertime love song. Exotica crooner. Cocktail hour. Swim trunks or a linen suit. A sweet drink with spicy food. Hotel house band in paradise. An understanding that with all we have, we have more than we deserve so we rejoice and sing in gratitude”.

The song includes a personal video diary shot on Super 8 through the Netherlands, Italy, England, France, California, and Maine. LaFarge says, “Captured over six years, this is a world travel journal of my wife, Addie Hamilton, and I from when we were dating to when we were engaged and culminating in the celebration that was our wedding.”

