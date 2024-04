WFPK's first Waterfront Wednesday of 2024 had a killer lineup with Tyrone Cotton, Dehd, and the lovely sounds of Phosphorescent this April. Phosphorescent has a new album called Revelator. We spoke with him before the show about the new album and he played a live version of the song "The World Is Ending" which you can hear in our interview. Also, we played the song "Impossible House" from the album, below.