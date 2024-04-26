© 2024 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical

WFPK Song of the Day: Pokey LaFarge "So Long Chicago"

Louisville Public Media | By John Timmons
Published April 26, 2024 at 7:06 AM EDT
Fabian Fioto
/
New West Records
Pokey LaFarge

Pokey LaFarge shares another preview from upcoming album Rhumba Country

Longtime WFPK favorite Pokey LaFarge has shared the new song “So Long Chicago,” another fun singalong track from his upcoming album, Rhumba Country, due May 10 on New West Records. It follows the previously released singles, “Sister Andre” and “One You, One Me.”

LaFarge describes the new song as “A ‘Snow Bird’s’ vacation song. Spring break or Winter break. Getting out of the cold and headed down south to the beach for a getaway.” The song was co-written by Pokey’s wife, singer/songwriter Addie Hamilton.

We’re looking forward to hearing Pokey perform “So Long Chicago" and many of his classic songs when he headlines our next WFPK Waterfront Wednesday May 29!

Of the accompanying video, he said “Since the song is about a vacation getaway, my wife Addie thought we should make a fun video featuring some of our Super 8 footage from some of our adventures.”

WFPK Song of the Day spotlights a song we love - weekdays at 11:10.
Music
John Timmons
John is the mid-morning host on WFPK. Email John at jtimmons@lpm.org
See stories by John Timmons

Can we count on your support?

Louisville Public Media depends on donations from members – generous people like you – for the majority of our funding. You can help make the next story possible with a donation of $10 or $20. We'll put your gift to work providing news and music for our diverse community.