WFPK Song of the Day: Pokey LaFarge "So Long Chicago"

Longtime WFPK favorite Pokey LaFarge has shared the new song “So Long Chicago,” another fun singalong track from his upcoming album, Rhumba Country, due May 10 on New West Records. It follows the previously released singles, “Sister Andre” and “One You, One Me.”

LaFarge describes the new song as “A ‘Snow Bird’s’ vacation song. Spring break or Winter break. Getting out of the cold and headed down south to the beach for a getaway.” The song was co-written by Pokey’s wife, singer/songwriter Addie Hamilton.

We’re looking forward to hearing Pokey perform “So Long Chicago" and many of his classic songs when he headlines our next WFPK Waterfront Wednesday May 29!

Of the accompanying video, he said “Since the song is about a vacation getaway, my wife Addie thought we should make a fun video featuring some of our Super 8 footage from some of our adventures.”

