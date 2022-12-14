© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Inquiry finds widespread misconduct in women's pro soccer

By Anne M. Peterson, Associated Press
Published December 14, 2022 at 4:25 PM EST
100522 SOCCER_Racing Louisville protests_by J. Tyler Franklin_4
J. Tyler Franklin
/
LPM
The new report echoes allegations of abuse that were revealed in a separate investigation in October.

An investigation commissioned by the National Women’s Soccer League and its players union found “widespread misconduct” directed at players dating back to the beginnings nearly a decade ago of the top U.S. women’s professional league.

The findings include allegations of misconduct at Racing Louisville FC, the women's soccer club.

A report detailing the results of the year-long investigation was published a little over two months after the release of U.S. Soccer’s own report on a separate investigation. Both investigations found instances of sexual abuse and manipulation within the league.

Local fans protested against leadership of Racing Louisville after the October report. They called for accountability and expressed support for players.

Amina Elahi contributed to this story.

News
Anne M. Peterson, Associated Press
See stories by Anne M. Peterson, Associated Press