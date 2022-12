Spoon appeared on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert last night to perform "Wild" from their latest album Lucifer on the Sofa. The performance comes in the wake of the album's recent Grammy nomination for Best Rock Album. Lucifer on the Sofa is the band's 10th album, and first in five years, following 2017's Hot Thoughts.

Watch Spoon perform "Hot Thoughts" on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert below.