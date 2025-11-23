-
More than 300,000 Kentucky households are now receiving food stamp assistance. Between June 2008 and June of this year, more than 38,000 new families signed up. Kentucky Department for Community Based Services spokesman Mark Cornett says that’s the single largest increase in the program’s history here.
We've all felt it these past several months, the mounting tension, the low level but persistent anxiety over the economy. But for some of us, it's more than just a bad feeling. Economic stress is taking its toll on American families, from an increase in domestic abuse to stressed out kids to older people on fixed incomes just trying to get by, often while taking care of elderly relatives. So what's a family to do?Listen to the Show