© 2026 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical

Tourism draws coming to Southern Indiana: Origin Park event center, aquatic center

Louisville Public Media | By Aprile Rickert
Published January 22, 2026 at 5:03 PM EST
The Vista, an events center at Origin Park in Southern Indiana, is expected to open in spring.
River Heritage Conservancy
The Vista, an events center at Origin Park in Southern Indiana, is expected to open this spring.

Southern Indiana tourism says big projects opening this year could draw more people to the region.

SoIN Tourism Executive Director Jim Epperson expects projects opening in Jeffersonville and Clarksville to bolster tourism in the region in the coming years.

That includes The Vista, a 14,000 square foot event center at Origin Park, which is slated to be finished in spring. The revenue will help sustain operations at the park’s more than 400 acres.

“We just kept getting kind of blown away by the new things that are coming online or they're being talked about or people are investing [in,]” he said in December.

Epperson said he expects it to be popular for weddings and corporate events.

SoIN Tourism is also working with Clarksville officials on potential plans for a conference center after a 2023 feasibility study identified South Clarksville as the best location.

Bill Weyland, founder of the firm tapped by its owner to redevelop the former Colgate site, said in August plans there could include a hotel, restaurants and a convention center.

“If that works out, well, that could be a faster process than a new-build conference center,” Epperson said.

Another big thing in the works is the new aquatic center at Jeffersonville High School. That’s expected to be finished in fall and will feature 50-meter swim lanes and hold around 1,000 spectators.

He said Greater Clark County Schools has already fielded calls on events.

“When those phone calls start coming in, and you start sitting down with people and just one after another,” he said. “It seems like we're coming up on a transition time as a region.”

Epperson said tourism in Southern Indiana has returned to normal, following a post-COVID-19 surge that lasted a few years. He expects growth in 2026 to be similar to last year.

When tourism grows, that feeds into money into the local economy, like retail restaurants and hotels.

“And that’s going to drive new supply,” he said.

Access to the Ohio River Greenway and proximity to Louisville are already a draw, he said. So are the downtown areas, including Clarksville’s up-and-coming space.

“Surprising downtowns, like what we have that punch way above our weight class, given the size of our population, are just cool places to hang out,” he said.

Coverage of Southern Indiana is funded, in part, by Samtec Inc., the Hazel & Walter T. Bales Foundation, and the Caesars Foundation of Floyd County.
News
Aprile Rickert
Aprile Rickert is LPM's Southern Indiana reporter. Email Aprile at arickert@lpm.org.
See stories by Aprile Rickert

Invest in another year of local, independent media.

LPM depends on donations from members – generous people like you – for the majority of our funding. You can help make the next story possible with a donation of $10 or $20. We'll put your gift to work providing news and music for our diverse community.