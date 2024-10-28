© 2024 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical

Schools in Asheville are reopening in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene

By Ayana Archie
Published October 28, 2024 at 10:00 AM EDT
People gather at a FEMA Disaster Recovery Center at A.C. Reynolds High School in Asheville, N.C.,, Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024.
Makiya Seminera
/
AP
People gather at a FEMA Disaster Recovery Center at A.C. Reynolds High School in Asheville, N.C.,, Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024.

After-school activities for students in Asheville will still be suspended Monday and Tuesday, but school is getting back on track after devastating floods from Hurricane Helene.

After weeks of being shut down in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, public schools in Asheville, North Carolina, are reopening.

Asheville City Schools is opening its doors Monday with an adjusted schedule. Elementary school students will attend classes from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., while secondary school students will attend classes from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., according to the district’s website.

After-school activities will still be suspended Monday and Tuesday, the district said.

Hurricane Helene swept through Asheville earlier this month, leaving schools without running water. As a result, the district started drilling its own wells. It is unclear if running water has been restored.

Copyright 2024 NPR

Tags
News environmenteducationclimate change
Ayana Archie
Related Content

Can we count on your support?

Louisville Public Media depends on donations from members – generous people like you – for the majority of our funding. You can help make the next story possible with a donation of $10 or $20. We'll put your gift to work providing news and music for our diverse community.