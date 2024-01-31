© 2024 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical

1 person dead, 3 others injured after shooting in Louisville

Louisville Public Media | By Giselle Rhoden
Published January 31, 2024 at 3:27 PM EST
Police lights on top of a cruiser.
J. Tyler Franklin
/
LPM
As of Wednesday afternoon, there are no known suspects following the shooting according to Louisville Metro Police Department.

Louisville Metro Police Department officials report one person is dead and three others are injured after a shooting in the California neighborhood.

At around 12:30p.m. Wednesday, Louisville police officers responded to a call about a shooting at 12th Street and Muhummad Ali Boulevard, according to a statement from Louisville Metro Police Department.

When the officers arrived, LMPD officials said four men had been shot inside a vehicle.

One of the men was pronounced dead at the scene while the other three were sent to University of Louisville Hospital in critical condition.

Officials said LMPD’s Homicide Unit will be handling the ongoing investigation. There are no known suspects at this time.
Tags
News crimeLMPD
Giselle Rhoden
Giselle is LPM's breaking news reporter. Email Giselle at grhoden@lpm.org.
See stories by Giselle Rhoden
Related Content