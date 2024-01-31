1 person dead, 3 others injured after shooting in Louisville

At around 12:30p.m. Wednesday, Louisville police officers responded to a call about a shooting at 12th Street and Muhummad Ali Boulevard, according to a statement from Louisville Metro Police Department.

When the officers arrived, LMPD officials said four men had been shot inside a vehicle.

One of the men was pronounced dead at the scene while the other three were sent to University of Louisville Hospital in critical condition.

Officials said LMPD’s Homicide Unit will be handling the ongoing investigation. There are no known suspects at this time.