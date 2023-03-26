Louisville summit will focus on solutions to reduce gun violence

An event aimed at community-wide discussions to reduce gun violence in Louisville will bring violence reduction experts, volunteers and focus groups together this week.

It’s open to the public, and according to a release by the Louisville Alliance for Sustainable Gun Violence Reduction, more than 400 people have registered.

Cathy Berkey, the event’s organizer, works with residents and professionals who want to prevent gun violence and keep communities safe. She said the event will have small focus groups of community members interacting with advocates who’ve worked in the space.

“It’s important to bring in all of the voices because everyone is a part of it,” Berkey said. “Some are affected much more directly than others. It’s a collective action, more so than it is someone delivering a report.”

The summit hopes to draw opinions for sustainable interventions, societal re-entry, community mobilization and support for victims of gun violence.

Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg will speak at the event at 10:15 a.m Tuesday.

Berkey said while Louisville has plenty of organizations that work in violence prevention, they tend to be siloed, and the summit is a way to introduce around 50 organizations and advocates to residents and share solutions.

“We’re focusing on how improving well-being is an antidote to gun violence. Our emphasis should be in what actions create more connection and caring so I’m not in a position to create violence,” she said.