Greenberg transition team includes familiar names

After winning the mayoral election last week, Craig Greenberg is preparing to take office in less than two months with the help of a 58-person transition team.

The team will advise him on what needs to be addressed in key issue areas, including public safety, housing and economic development. The list is a who’s who of current and former public officials, as well as faith leaders and heads of nonprofits. Former Metro Council member and CEO of Fund for the Arts Barbara Sexton Smith will serve as a special advisor to the transition team. She previously worked as the Greenberg campaign’s treasurer.

At a recent press conference, Greenberg said building new, high-quality public housing and expanding access to pre-kindergarten programs will be among his top concerns after he’s sworn-in in early January

“Our priorities include going all in on public safety and really ensuring that we are doing everything possible to make sure that Louisville is a safer city,” he said.

While on the campaign trail, Greenberg vowed to increase funding for the Louisville Metro Police Department and fill hundreds of officer vacancies. He also promised to shift the department’s priorities to “community-oriented policing” and expand non-policing public safety measures like the city’s Group Violence Intervention program and a program to send trained mental healthcare workers to some 911 calls.

The Greenberg campaign also announced a transition website last week where residents can provide their ideas on future programs or spending. Anyone interested in working for the incoming administration can also submit their resume on the site.

Asked whether he’d consider hiring Republicans, Greenberg said he plans to work with anyone that shares his goals.

“Regardless of whether you supported me or not, if you’re interested in improving public safety, if you’re interested in creating more affordable housing … if you’re interested in cleaning up the mess and creating more good-paying jobs, I encourage you to reach out to us,” he said.

Greenberg has so far declined to say whether he will retain LMPD Chief Erika Shields, who was hired by Mayor Greg Fischer after events following the police killing of Breonna Taylor led to the firing of the previous chief, Steve Conrad. Greenberg has told reporters that he will announce personnel decisions in the coming weeks.

Democratic members of Metro Council who previously endorsed Greenberg during the primaries will have an opportunity to influence the direction of his administration as members of the transition team.

Council President David James will co-chair Greenberg’s “city budget and operations committee.” Outgoing District 21 Council Member Nicole George, who is also a social worker, will lead the “public health and public services committee,” while District 3’s Keisha Dorsey will co-chair the “economic development and housing committee.”

Julie Carr, the chief of staff for retiring U.S. Rep. John Yarmuth, will serve as the federal affairs liaison for the transition team.

Here’s everyone on Greenberg’s transition team:

Public Safety Committee





Karina Barillas, Founder & Executive Director of La Casita Center

Michael Brown (Chair), Fmr Secretary of the Kentucky Justice & Public Safety Cabinet

Rep. McKenzie Cantrell, Kentucky State Representative for District 38

Yvette Gentry, Fmr. Interim Chief of LMPD

Keturah Herron, Kentucky State Representative for District 42

Paul Johnson, Fmr. Special Agent & Sr. Executive for the United States Secret Service

Pat Mulloy, President & CEO of Sharps Compliance

Lopa Mehrotra, Community Volunteer

David Nicholson, Jefferson County Circuit Court Clerk

Rev. Corrie Shull, Pastor of Burnett Ave Baptist Church & JCPS Board Member

Bill Summers, Fmr. Deputy Mayor of Louisville

Public Health & Public Services Committee





Dr. Muhammad Babar (Co-Chair ), Founding President of Muslim Americans for Compassion

Cara Baribeau, Fmr. Vice President of the Community Foundation of Louisville

oSha Cowley-Shireman, Director of Policy & Development for the Owsley Brown II Family Foundation

Cathe Dykstra, President & CEO of Family Scholar House

Nicole George (Co-Chair), Louisville Metro Council District 21

Jackie Green, Manager of Bike Couriers Bike Shop

Joni Jenkins, Kentucky State Representative for District 44

Edgardo Mansilla, Fmr. Executive Director of Americana Community Center, Inc.

Christian Motley, Fmr. Dir. of Policy & Partnerships for StriveTogether

Jeff Polson, President & CEO of the Jewish Heritage Fund for Excellence

Dr. Jody Prather, Chief Strategy & Marketing Officer for Baptist Health

Rev. David Snardon Sr., Pastor of Joshua Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church

John Stovall, President of Teamsters Local 783

Economic Development & Housing Committee





Kevin Cosby, Sr. Pastor of St. Stephen Baptist Church & President of Simmons College

Keisha Dorsey (Co-Chair), Louisville Metro Council District 3

Laura Douglas, Interim President & CEO of the West EndOpportunity Partnership

Tommy Elliott, Sr. Vice President of Old National Bank

Matt Erwin, President of MPE Communications

Keith Hamilton, CEO of LB Manufacturing

Larry Hayes, Fmr. Secretary of the Kentucky Cabinet for Economic Development

Ja Hillebrand, Chairman & CEO of Stock Yards Bank & Trust

Alice Houston, Co-Founder & Owner of HJI Supply Chain Solutions

Vince Jarboe, Founder & Director of Southwest Dream Team

Valle Jones, CEO of Mayin LLC

Christy L. Robinson (Co-Chair), Executive Vice President of LDG Development

Riggs Lewis (Co-Chair), System Vice President of Health Policy for Norton Healthcare

Julie Raque Adams, Kentucky State Senator for District 36

Andrew Trager Kusman, VP of Corporate Strategies for Republic Bank & Trust Co.

Purna Veer, President & Founder of V-Soft Consulting Group, Inc.

Nicole Yates, Associate VP Growth/Community Engagement for Passport Health Plan

City Budget & Operations Committee





Jim Beckett, Managing Partner & Co-Founder of the Re:land Group

Marianne Butler, Fmr. Commissioner on the Kentucky Public Service Commission

Steve Campbell, Chairman of the James Graham Brown Foundation

Todd Dunn, President of UAW Local 862

Madonna Flood, Louisville Metro Council District 24

Alexis Hardesty, Organizer with SEIU/NFCO Kentucky

David James (Co-Chair), Louisville Metro Council President

Steven Kelsey, Founding Sr. Pastor of Spirit Filled New Life Church Ministries

Nima Kulkarni, Kentucky State Representative for District 40

Kish Kumi Price, President & CEO of the Louisville Urban League

Nikki Lanier, CEO of Harper Slade

Dana Mayton (Co-Chair), District Director in the Office of Congressman John Yarmuth

Steve Miller, President of Saber-21 LLC

Ashley Parrott, Vice Chair of the Center For Nonprofit Excellence

Anthony Piagentini, Louisville Metro Council District 19

Tim Shaughnessy, Fmr. Kentucky State Senator for District19

Seema Singal, Board Member of the Adarsh Charitable Foundation

Chief of Staff & General Counsel to the Transition Team





David Kaplan, Founding Partner of Kaplan, Johnson, Abate & Bird LLP

Special Advisor to the Transition Team





Barbara Sexton Smith, Fmr. Metro Councilwoman & Fmr. CEO of Fund for the Arts

Federal Affairs Liaison to the Transition Team

