This week 'In Conversation': Sadiqa Reynolds and her Louisville Urban League legacy

Sadiqa Reynolds.

You may know her as president of the Urban League’s Louisville chapter for the past seven years. Maybe you heard her calming civic leadership during the protests over the killing of Breonna Taylor by police and David McAtee by a National Guard bullet. Or maybe you’ve seen stories about the Norton Healthcare Sports & Learning Center, the $53 million athletic facility that opened in the West End in 2021 with Reynolds at the fundraising helm. On issues of justice and equity in Louisville, you probably know of Reynolds’ impact.

This week on “In Conversation,” host Rick Howlett sat down to talk with Sadiqa Reynolds, who exits her Urban League presidency this month. We’ll reflect on her accomplishments, her challenges, her legacy, and her next chapter.