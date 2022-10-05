This week 'In Conversation': The importance of trees

Listen to the show:

https://dts.podtrac.com/redirect.mp3/chtbl.com/track/G3791/lpm-od.streamguys1.com/inconversation/20221007150618-FinalICPodcast_TreesWeek10072022.mp3

Trees are more than just pretty. They provide a range of environmental, economic, and psychological benefits. They reduce stormwater runoff and improve our physical and mental health.

This week on “In Conversation,” we talked about Tree Week in Louisville, which starts Saturday. We talked with people from TreesLouisville, a local organization dedicated to preserving the city's tree canopy. We also checked in with the city’s Urban Forestry department, and learned how to care for the trees on our own property from a tree maintenance expert.