© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

This Week In Conversation: University of Louisville’s Return To Normal

By Michelle Tyrene Johnson
Published April 9, 2021 at 9:40 PM EDT

A month shy of celebrating three years at the helm of the University of Louisville, Neeli Bendapudi has spent more than a third of her time navigating uncharted waters.

On this week’s “In Conversation” we talked with Bendapudi about how the city’s largest college, like every other business and institution in the area, has dealt with the impact of a global pandemic, the city’s racial protests, and the financial impact of a world gone a little topsy-turvy right now.

We discussed nuts and bolts of campus return — graduation, in person classes, disinfection stations and other COVID-19 protocols. 

We also caught up with Kentucky Public Radio Capitol Bureau Chief Ryland Barton on the state legislature — including the vetoes by Governor Andy Beshear, bills curtailing his powers, changes to Kentucky elections, spending federal coronavirus relief aid, and the status of no-knock warrants. 

Listen to the show:

https://lpm-od.streamguys1.com/inconversation/20210409152356-Final04092021Bendapudi.mp3

News
Michelle Tyrene Johnson
Michelle Tyrene Johnson is the Associate Producer for WFPL's "In Conversation" talk show and hosts the podcast "Race Unwrapped." Email Michelle at mjohnson@lpm.org.
See stories by Michelle Tyrene Johnson