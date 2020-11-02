© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Race Unwrapped, Episode 2: Hannah Drake

By Michelle Tyrene Johnson
Published November 2, 2020 at 7:36 PM EST
Hannah Drake is a slasher. She’s Louisville's poet-slash-blogger-slash-author-slash-speaker-slash-spoken word artist.

And when we sit down for this conversation, we slash right through to the chase and discuss the unique hopes and fears of Black women living in America during a global pandemic.

"I don't care if you're a Republican or a Democrat, I don't want you to be sick," Hannah says. "Whether you hate me being a Black woman or not isn't of any concern to me right now. What concerns me is, we are not sick. We are not dying."

This episode unwraps how the pandemic illustrates that we're all connected — but far from equal.

And we learn what the Breonna Taylor case has to do with Hannah's stubborn garage door.

Listen to the show:

Michelle Tyrene Johnson
Michelle Tyrene Johnson is the Associate Producer for WFPL's "In Conversation" talk show and hosts the podcast "Race Unwrapped." Email Michelle at mjohnson@lpm.org.
