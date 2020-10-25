© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Kentucky Politics Distilled: Early Voting During The Pandemic

By Ryland Barton
Published October 25, 2020 at 12:39 AM EDT
kpd kentucky politics distilled

This week in Kentucky politics, early voting continues as the state enters into a new surge of the coronavirus pandemic. The state treasurer released a report accusing Gov. Beshear of improperly spending money to enforce coronavirus orders. And a new batch of polls came out showing Mitch McConnell ahead of Amy McGrath everywhere in Kentucky except Louisville.

Listen to the show:

Kentucky Politics Distilled: Early Voting During The Pandemic

