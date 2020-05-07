© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

This Week In Conversation: Reopening Kentucky's Economy

By Rick Howlett
Published May 7, 2020 at 5:54 PM EDT
DSC05944
The entrance to the cafe at the shuttered Speed Art Museum on April 2, 2020.

Kentucky has begun executing Governor Andy Beshear’s plan for a gradual lifting of coronavirus restrictions.  Certain medical practices and procedures were allowed to resume this week, and starting May 11, some business will be able to reopen if they meet state COVID-19 safety requirements.

This week on WFPL’s In Conversation, we talked about the reopening process in Kentucky and how it differs from those in Kentucky’s border states, and the legal responsibilities businesses have to insure the safety of their employees and patrons.

Guests:


  • Ashli Watts, President and CEO, Kentucky Chamber of Commerce

  • Kevin Brinegar, President and CEO, Indiana Chamber of Commerce

  • Attorney Jay Ingle, JacksonKelly PLLC

Listen to the show:

This Week In Conversation: Reopening Kentucky's Economy

Follow our ongoing coverage about the coronavirus through our live blog here.

 

 

Tags
News economyGov. Andy Beshearcoronavirus
Rick Howlett
Rick Howlett is host of WFPL's weekly talk show, "In Conversation." Email Rick at rhowlett@lpm.org.
See stories by Rick Howlett
Related Content