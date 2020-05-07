Kentucky has begun executing Governor Andy Beshear’s plan for a gradual lifting of coronavirus restrictions. Certain medical practices and procedures were allowed to resume this week, and starting May 11, some business will be able to reopen if they meet state COVID-19 safety requirements.

This week on WFPL’s In Conversation, we talked about the reopening process in Kentucky and how it differs from those in Kentucky’s border states, and the legal responsibilities businesses have to insure the safety of their employees and patrons.

Guests:





Ashli Watts, President and CEO, Kentucky Chamber of Commerce

Kevin Brinegar, President and CEO, Indiana Chamber of Commerce

Attorney Jay Ingle, JacksonKelly PLLC

Listen to the show:

This Week In Conversation: Reopening Kentucky's Economy

Follow our ongoing coverage about the coronavirus through our live blog here.