A New Episode Of Dig: Prosecution Declined

By Laura Ellis
Published February 21, 2020 at 11:00 AM EST
Dig Logo for WFPL
Carrie Neumayer
/

It’s been two months since the Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting released the first season of Dig, our deep dive investigation into how rape cases are investigated and prosecuted in Louisville.

Jen Sanaito's rape case was cleared by police after they said a prosecutor declined it. During our reporting, the police agreed to reopen her case and look at additional medical records she gave them. She's still waiting to find out whether those records could change anything about the outcome.

In the meantime, new details about Jen's case have called into question whether it was ever actually declined by a prosecutor at all.

Listen to the latest episode:

A New Episode Of Dig: Prosecution Declined

Catch up on the whole podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | NPR | Spotify | Stitcher | Pandora | RSS

Laura Ellis
Laura is LPM's Director of Podcasts & Special Projects. Email Laura at lellis@lpm.org.
