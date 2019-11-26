© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Strange Fruit: You Might Not Be Racist, But Are You Anti-Racist?

By Jaison Gardner
Published November 26, 2019 at 10:30 PM EST
Lots of folks may consider themselves to be “not racist” — a sort of personal, private declaration — but is that enough in these volatile political times? Dr. Ibram X. Kendi, a leading scholar on race and discriminatory policy in America, says the true goal is to be actively “antiracist.”

Kendi is a New York Times bestselling author and the founding director of the Antiracist Research and Policy Center at American University. He joins us this week to discuss his new book "How To Be An Antiracist," in which he analyzes law, history, ethics and science to contextualize his own journey toward awakening as an antiracist.

Later in the show we talk to culture writer Jonita Davis about the growing phenomenon of Black women in motorcycle clubs, which she highlights in her feature “Yes, Black Girls Ride Too.”

Listen to the show:

Jaison Gardner
Jaison Gardner is co-creator and co-host of Louisville Public Media's "Strange Fruit" podcast. His work focuses on race, gender, and LGBTQ issues.
