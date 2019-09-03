Listen to the episode:

This Week In Conversation: Louisville’s Shifting Attitudes On Recreational Marijuana

Marijuana is still illegal in many states, but signs are pointing to broader acceptance of the illicit drug in Kentucky.

In June, Louisville’s Metro Council voted to decriminalize marijuana through an ordinance asking police not to cite adults with small amounts of the drug. The Louisville Metro Police Department said that wouldn’t change much, but last week Jefferson County Attorney Mike O’Connell doubled down by announcing he would stop prosecuting some marijuana cases.

“My focus as Jefferson County Attorney is not the tired old line of tough on crime. My focus is to help stop crime and to help prevent crime,” he said at a press conference announcing his changes.

State lawmakers are also pushing for medical marijuana in the state, and sales of hemp, a crop closely related to cannabis, have boomed since it was legalized last year.

But Kentucky would face different challenges when it comes to legalizing marijuana. And enforcement of the current law still shows racial disparities that would have to be overcome; black drivers are much more likely to be cited for possession in Louisville than their white counterparts according to a Courier Journal analysis.

This week In Conversation, we talk about recreational marijuana and how other states have adjusted to its legalization.

