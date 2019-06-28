© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Kentucky Politics Distilled: Beshear Tries To Unite Democrats

By Ryland Barton
Published June 28, 2019 at 9:57 PM EDT
beshear edelen

This week in Kentucky politics, Democratic candidate for governor Andy Beshear continued his “unity tour,” campaigning with his former primary election rival Adam Edelen. Gov. Matt Bevin’s office says a special legislative session on pensions won’t take place until later this summer. And nearly 200 new laws went into effect this week. WFPL's Jean West talked to Ryland Barton for this week’s edition of Kentucky Politics Distilled.

Listen to this week's show:

