Kentucky Politics Distilled: Beshear Tries To Unite Democrats
This week in Kentucky politics, Democratic candidate for governor Andy Beshear continued his “unity tour,” campaigning with his former primary election rival Adam Edelen. Gov. Matt Bevin’s office says a special legislative session on pensions won’t take place until later this summer. And nearly 200 new laws went into effect this week. WFPL's Jean West talked to Ryland Barton for this week’s edition of Kentucky Politics Distilled.
