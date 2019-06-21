© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Kentucky Politics Distilled: Lt. Gov. Hampton Speaks Out

By Ryland Barton
Published June 21, 2019 at 11:14 PM EDT
capitol-9272

This week in Kentucky politics, Lieutenant Gov. Jenean Hampton finally spoke out about the feud between her office and Gov. Matt Bevin’s administration. Meanwhile, Bevin says he has thevotes to call a special legislative session on pensions, but too many lawmakers are on vacation. Jean West  talked to Ryland Barton for this week’s edition of Kentucky Politics Distilled.

Listen to this week's show:

Kentucky Politics Distilled: Lt. Gov. Hampton Speaks Out

