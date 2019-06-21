Kentucky Politics Distilled: Lt. Gov. Hampton Speaks Out
This week in Kentucky politics, Lieutenant Gov. Jenean Hampton finally spoke out about the feud between her office and Gov. Matt Bevin’s administration. Meanwhile, Bevin says he has thevotes to call a special legislative session on pensions, but too many lawmakers are on vacation. Jean West talked to Ryland Barton for this week’s edition of Kentucky Politics Distilled.
Listen to this week's show:
