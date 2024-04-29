© 2024 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical

Dehd discuss their origin story, living in an Earth Ship, and perform "Mood Ring" in the 91.9 WFPK studio

Louisville Public Media | By Laura Shine
Published April 29, 2024 at 12:26 PM EDT
Dehd
Atiba Jefferson
Dehd

The Chicago band Dehd visited the 91.9 WFPK studio before their show at WFPK's April Waterfront Wednesday. The band features Emily Kempf on vocals and bass, Jason Balla on vocals and guitar, and Eric McGrady on drums. They put on a great performance at the show and we had a fun conversation about their story of the new album Poetry and how the band got together. They did live versions of their new song "Mood Ring" and also of "Dog Day".

Tags
Music WFPKArts and Culture
Laura Shine
Laura is the afternoon host from 3-6 pm weekdays. Email Laura at lshine@lpm.org
See stories by Laura Shine
Related Content

Can we count on your support?

Louisville Public Media depends on donations from members – generous people like you – for the majority of our funding. You can help make the next story possible with a donation of $10 or $20. We'll put your gift to work providing news and music for our diverse community.