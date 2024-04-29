Dehd discuss their origin story, living in an Earth Ship, and perform "Mood Ring" in the 91.9 WFPK studio

The Chicago band Dehd visited the 91.9 WFPK studio before their show at WFPK's April Waterfront Wednesday. The band features Emily Kempf on vocals and bass, Jason Balla on vocals and guitar, and Eric McGrady on drums. They put on a great performance at the show and we had a fun conversation about their story of the new album Poetry and how the band got together. They did live versions of their new song "Mood Ring" and also of "Dog Day".