News

Bill To Strip Kentucky Attorney General's Powers Still Under Consideration

By Ryland Barton
Published March 29, 2017 at 10:39 PM EDT
Legislation that would strip powers from the attorney general’s office and give them to the governor is still under consideration in the Kentucky General Assembly.

The last day of the legislative session is Thursday and Republican lawmakers have been non-committal about whether they will advance the proposal.

On Wednesday, lawmakers advanced language that would direct the legislature to “study” the attorney general’s powers before next year’s legislative session.

But it’s unclear if the separate bill removing the attorney general’s ability to file civil law suits will come up before Thursday's deadline.

Senate President Robert Stivers announced the controversial legislation in early March, sparking outrage from attorney general Andy Beshear, who called it an “unprecedented power grab.”

The language is technically part of a committee substitute to House Bill 281 that deals with making transparent the contracts the attorney general makes with outside law firms.

The proposal has been posted for discussion in the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday, but when asked if the legislation would advance, Stivers said only, “it’s possible.”

Ryland Barton
Ryland Barton is the Managing Editor for Collaboratives. Email Ryland at rbarton@lpm.org.
