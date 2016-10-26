© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Why Google Fiber Is Sticking With Louisville

By Jacob Ryan
Published October 26, 2016 at 11:01 PM EDT
Google_Fiber_store,_Austin
John Cummings/Creative Commons
/

There is still a chance Louisville could become a Google Fiber city, despite the company's plan to shift strategy and pause expansions in some cities across the country.

City officials have aggressively courted Google Fiber since the ultra high speed Internet service provider first expressed interest in exploring an expansion to Louisville more than a year ago.

They consider Google Fiber, and the Internet service it provides, as a catalyst for economic growth. It's already proven to be a spark for competition among service providers. AT&T and Time Warner both began rolling out fiber service shortly after Google expressed Interest in expanding to the city.

Grace Simrall, the city's chief of civic innovation, said Wednesday the news of Google Fiber's strategy shift shouldn't be much to worry about for Louisville residents.

That's good news, she said. And it raises the question of why Google Fiber isn't pulling the plug on a plan to bring their sought after service to Louisville. For that, listen to the audio in the player above.

Jacob Ryan
Jacob Ryan joined LPM in 2014. Ryan is originally from Eddyville, Kentucky. Email Jacob at jryan@lpm.org.
