Bill Would Make Kentucky Churches a Safe Haven for Unwanted Newborns

When the 2016 legislative session begins next month, state lawmakers will consider expanding the Kentucky Safe Infants Act to include churches.

The state law currently allows parents to drop off unwanted newborns, three days old or less, at police and fire departments, and hospital emergency rooms without being criminally charged.

State Rep. Donna Mayfield, a Winchester Republican, pre-filed legislation. She said she believes parents would feel less culpable surrendering their children at churches.

"Someone that's in the position of having a newborn baby and just doesn't know what to do, I could understand if they may be hesitant to march into a police station or fire department," Mayfield told WKU Public Radio. "I just think we should cover all the bases when trying to protect newborn infants."

Mayfield said her bill is supported by several child advocacy and religious groups across the state. Since the Kentucky Safe Infants Act became law in 2002, 38 infants have been dropped off at safe havens.