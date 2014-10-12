Photos: On the Road in Eastern Kentucky

A perk that comes with being a public radio reporter is the travel.Of course, there are daily trips to various parts of the Louisville area—different neighborhoods, government buildings and community centers—but it’s the overnight excursions that allow us, the reporters, to really dive deep and present stories of the unknown.This past week, R.G. Dunlop, a reporter for Louisville Public Media’s Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting, and I took off on another extended trip for an ongoing project.We went east to the hills of Eastern Kentucky. We stayed in hotels on the edge of hollers and clung to the steering wheel of our rental car as we careened around the curvy roads of the countryside.Here are some photos of the trip, via my Instagram account. As you can see, we were on what some may call Main Street, U.S.A.

And we didn't shy away from different types of cuisine.

We traveled about 1,000 miles during the trip. Yes, we took a few wrong turns, but the traffic wasn't too bad.

When we arrived in West Liberty, it was clear the damage still lingered from a 2012 tornadothat destroyed most of the town.

In Inez, some buildings are reminiscent of former President Lyndon B. Johnson's visit to the town 50 years ago when he declared the war on poverty.

But no matter where we went, it seemed somebody was always keeping an eye on us.