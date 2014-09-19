ReSurfaced Brings the Party To Vacant Space in Downtown Louisville

Starting this weekend, a vacant portion of Main Street will become an event space featuring drinks, movies, music and more. The organizers call the project ReSurfaced.

Through “low-cost investments,” 615-621 West Main Street in downtown Louisville has become a pop-up beer garden, outdoor cafe and event space, according to the website.

ReSurfaced starts at 4 p.m. Friday and will continue every Thursday through Sunday until Oct. 25.m. ReSurfaced is a partnership between Metro Government and City Collaborative, a group that works to “bring community ideas to life,” according to its website.

Essentially, organizers have tidied the space directly behind the facades sitting along Main Street. The open space can accommodate a stage, food trucks, beer stands and an outdoor café.

In a released statement, Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said it has been “great to see this vacant space come alive” and to turn the “concrete into a community space.”

“This is a successful example of people working together to build a unique environment, a place where people can come together and share ideas, enjoy their city,” he said.

Friday, September 19, 11 a.m. - 11 p.m. ReSurfaced Launch Party -- 4 p.m. opening with the mayor and designers. Evening Entertainment: Junk Yard Dogs, 7 p.m. & Night Visions Radio, 9 p.m. *Beer, wine and other beverages will be available for purchase. *Food trucks will be serving great local eats from 11am-2pm and 4pm-11pm. *Heine Bros Airstream will serve coffee products. Saturday, September 20, 3-11 p.m. Wild & Woolly Movie 8 p.m. “Sheba, Baby” (Chicago private detective returns home to Louisville to help her father fight mobsters) *Enjoy beer, wine and other beverages available for purchase. *Food trucks will be serving great local eats from 3pm-11pm. * Heine Bros Airstream will serve coffee products. Sunday, September 21, 1-8 p.m. Love Louisville Trees Benefit (for every beer sold, $1 will go towards building a greener, healthier Louisville.) This event will also feature yoga, massage, and more. *Enjoy beer, wine and other beverages available for purchase. *Food trucks will be serving great local eats from 1pm-8pm. *Heine Bros baristas will be on hand for all your caffeinated beverage needs.