Film Tackles Hand-Painted Signs, a Returning Art in Louisville

The reemergence of hand-painted signs and murals in Louisville has some local artists and designers excited about the future of public art.Jessica Suhr, a representative of the Louisville Graphic Designers Association, said hand-crafting signs on building sides is more than just a pretty picture.“Sign painting is great because it helps develop an individual identity for a city,” she said. She said what today may appear to be a simple mural or advertisement can, in time, be regarded as timeless art.“It’s a simple craft that you just don’t get with printed signs that can easily be taken down,” Suhr said.In support of this craft, the LGDA, along with local mural artists State Champs, will be presenting the premiere of a film that focuses on the everlasting art and impassioned effort of hand-painted signs.The film, Sign Painters, will be showing at the Eifler Theatre on Payne Street at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 21. Tickets prices range from $6-$12 and are available online or at the door.Sign Painters, directed by Faythe Levine and Sam Macon, has been well-received bycritics.Suhr said she believes the film will bring attention to a growing art form and generate support for creating a unique, identifiable city.“It’s not just a work of art,” she said. “It’s getting a message out there.”Here's the trailer for Sign Painters.SIGN PAINTERS (OFFICIAL TRAILER) from samuel j macon on Vimeo.