KAF 10/11/10 - Arianna Huffington

A Kentucky Author Forum on October 11 featured Arianna Huffington, co-founder and editor-in-chief of The Huffington Post, a nationally syndicated columnist, co-host of public radio’s popular “Left, Right & Center”, and author of Third World America. She was interviewed at the Kentucky Author Forum by Howard Fineman. In Third World America she examines how America's past political, economic and educational decisions are impacting the American dream, and what we can do to restart the engines of American prosperity and revitalize the middle class. Third World America is sure to spark debate over the best responses to the problems America is facing, and provide grist for the mill for people of all political persuasions. (courtesy KAF).Listen here

