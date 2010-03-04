© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Dropout Bill Clears Kentucky House

By Rick Howlett
Published March 4, 2010 at 11:47 PM EST

By Tony McVeigh, Kentucky Public RadioKentucky’s drop out age may soon rise. It’s currently 16, with parental consent, but a bill raising the drop out age to 18 by July 2014 sailed through the House 94-6. House Minority Leader Jeffrey Hoover voted with the majority.“Rather than saying for some of them, I can’t wait until I’m 16, they have to say, I have to wait until I’m 18. And if we keep two or three of those kids in school, and they go on and get that diploma, then it’s worth it,” Hoover said.The House also voted 64-36 for the revenue package that helps support the next biennial state budget. The revenue and drop out bills now move to the Senate. A House vote on the budget is expected next week. Only 19 days remain in the 2010 session, which began on January 5th.

Tags
News revenue bllkentucky general assemblydropout billKentucky General Assembly
Rick Howlett
Rick Howlett is host of WFPL's weekly talk show, "In Conversation." Email Rick at rhowlett@lpm.org.
See stories by Rick Howlett
Related Content