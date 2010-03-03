Transparency Bill Wins Kentucky House Approval

By Tony McVeigh, Kentucky Public RadioA transparency bill crafted with input from both sides of the aisle has sailed through the Kentucky House.House Minority Leader Jeffrey Hoover says lawmakers, especially in tight budget times, need to know more about personal service contracts. Those are state contracts with outside entities, like attorneys, for legal counsel.“There are no central depository of information on the number of personal service contracts. And really it is a shadow type of government, because we really don’t know the number,” he said.Hoover’s bill, which passed 99-0, will require the Finance Cabinet to report the number on a quarterly basis. Lawmakers also accepted an amendment to the bill from Speaker Greg Stumbo requiring itemized invoices of services rendered under personal service contracts.