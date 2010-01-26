Lawmaker Resigns From Tax Panel

From Kentucky Public Radio's Tony McVeighThe Tax Reform Work Group in the Kentucky House has one less member. Lexington Rep. Bill Farmer has resigned, saying he’s not comfortable with the direction he believes the group is heading. “My objective was to come back revenue neutral. I wasn’t looking to go revenue neutral like (former Governor) Ernie Fletcher did and have it for five years or something. I wanted to start with a budgeted number and replace that budgeted number," he said.Farmer, the only Republican on the work group, fears Democrats on the panel will use tax reform as a guise for tax hikes. Another factor possibly affecting Farmer’s resignation from the panel is the decision by Lexington Republican Jacob Hartlage to run against Farmer in the May 18 primary.