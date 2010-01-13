Beshear Unveils "Smart Government" Initiative

From Kentucky Public Radio's Tony McVeighKentucky Gov. Steve Beshear has unveiled a new initiative designed to save taxpayers more dollars.Calling it his “Smart Government” policy, Gov. Beshear says the initiative expands on efficiencies instituted during his first two years in office. For one thing, Beshear says the ten percent pay cut he agreed to last year will continue this year.“And again, Lt. Gov. Mongiardo and several members of my closest circle of advisors are joining me. But this year, we will also be joined by the secretaries of my cabinet,” Beshear said Wednesday morning.The governor also plans to sell off at least two state airplanes, reduce the amount of leased property, consolidate cell phone services, unload surplus property, and renegotiate contracts with vendors. The governor says potential savings from the actions will be reflected in his budget proposal, which he unveils next Tuesday.