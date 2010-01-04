Kentucky General Assembly Begins Tuesday

From Kentucky Public Radio's Tony McVeighThe 2010 Kentucky General Assembly convenes Tuesday, January 5th, for a 60-day session that ends April 13th.The primary focus of the 2010 session will be the state budget. Lawmakers not only have to craft a new spending plan for the next biennium, but address a $100 million deficit in the current budget.

Rep. Mike Cherry of Princeton says, obviously, lawmakers will have to make some tough calls.“You know, I don’t think there are any solutions except to do what we’ve been telling the people we’re going to do, and that is cut, cut, cut.”In fact, Gov. Beshear has already told many state agencies to prepare for six percent cuts this fiscal year. This will be Beshear’s third regular legislative session since taking office in December 2007. He must have his new budget proposal to the House by mid-January.