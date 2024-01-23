IT'S ALIVE: The Pointer Sisters "Cloudburst" (The Midnight Special, 1973)

Anita Marie Pointer was born on this day in 1948. The singer and songwriter is famous for being one of the founding members and songwriters for the vocal group the Pointer Sisters. She co-wrote and sang lead on the group's single "Fairytale", which earned them their first Grammy award in 1975. The sisters enjoyed a successful string or releases throughout the 1970s and 80s, and in 1994, they received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

This video features them right at the start of their success. They first found fame in 1973 when their single "Yes We Can Can" reached No. 11 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Here, they give an impressive vocal performance of the song "Cloudburst" on an airing of The Midnight Special on July 20, 1973. Their performance begins at the 22:27 mark.