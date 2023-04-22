© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical
Music

Little Steven: “Lets celebrate everything that was cool, because not very much is cool anymore”

Louisville Public Media | By Kyle Meredith
Published April 22, 2023 at 4:55 PM EDT
Little Steven Image 16x9

Steve Van Zandt on mortality, The British Invasion, & 21 Years of The Underground Garage

Steven Van Zandt joins Kyle Meredith to talk about the 20 anniversary of Little Steven’s Underground Garage and the current tour with Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band. The Lilyhammer/Sopranos actor/musician tells us why The British Invasion is so important to his radio show, its lasting impact on 60s culture, and why he thinks we’ll never see another musical revolution like it again. Van Zandt also reveals why Springsteen and the band have decided to stick with a fixed setlist for this current tour, the mortality themes of the Letter To You album, and calling out folks on social media.

Watch the interview above and then check out the video below.

Music
Kyle Meredith
Kyle is the WFPK Music Director. Email Kyle at kmeredith@lpm.org
See stories by Kyle Meredith