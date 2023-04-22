Little Steven: “Lets celebrate everything that was cool, because not very much is cool anymore”

Steven Van Zandt joins Kyle Meredith to talk about the 20 anniversary of Little Steven’s Underground Garage and the current tour with Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band. The Lilyhammer/Sopranos actor/musician tells us why The British Invasion is so important to his radio show, its lasting impact on 60s culture, and why he thinks we’ll never see another musical revolution like it again. Van Zandt also reveals why Springsteen and the band have decided to stick with a fixed setlist for this current tour, the mortality themes of the Letter To You album, and calling out folks on social media.

Watch the interview above and then check out the video below.