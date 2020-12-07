91.9 WFPK Debuts New Video Series, "The First Cut"

91.9 WFPK Independent Louisville is excited to debut their new video series, "The First Cut," on Tuesday, Dec. 8. Future episodes will upload to YouTube on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 8 a.m. for 10 weeks.

Host Laura Shine interviews some of your favorite artists about their firsts - questions like, "What was the first album you really fell in love with?" or "When did you write your first heartbreak song?" and then dives deeper. The first episode features Michael Franti, with future episodes featuring conversations with Ani DiFranco, Devon Gilfillian, Kathleen Edwards, Fantastic Negrito and others.

"It's easy to ask an artist about the first album they purchased, but what about the first release they really fell in love with or the first song they wrote with a broken heart?" WFPK Program Director Stacy Owen said. "We'll delve deeper to find out the stories behind the firsts and spend some quality time with some of the most talented singer/songwriters working today!"