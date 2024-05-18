© 2024 Louisville Public Media

Gossip's Beth Ditto: "It's so hard to watch people debate your right to exist"

Louisville Public Media | By Kyle Meredith
Published May 18, 2024 at 1:40 PM EDT

Beth Ditto on Gossip’s Return, Rick Rubin’s Guidance, & Social Progress

Beth Ditto joins Kyle Meredith to discuss Gossip’s reunion album, Real Power. The iconic frontwoman shares the excitement of reuniting the band, collaborating with legendary producer Rick Rubin, and the fun and hijinks that ensued while recording at Rubin’s Hawaiian studio. Ditto delves into how her bold fashion sense and persona influence her music, and reflects on seeing the movements for queer and trans rights that Gossip championed early in their career finally gaining traction in mainstream conversations.

Watch the interview above and then check out the video below.
Music
Kyle Meredith
Kyle is the WFPK Music Director. Email Kyle at kmeredith@lpm.org
